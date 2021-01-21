Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat

Social media capture

UK based Pearl Jam tribute band Pearl Jamm have announced that they have changed their name to Legal Jam after they received a cease and desist letter from PJ's lawyers.

The tribute group took to their social media to announce the change. They wrote, ""We appear to have set the internet on fire this week and it's time to extinguish the flames.

"A name doesn't define us. We do what we do out of love and respect for Pearl Jam. We have always been clear that we will 'Yield' to Pearl Jam's demands and equally clear that our disappointment was only ever of the timing and manner in which those demands were made.

"We are proud to announce our new name: 'LEGAL JAM' which we thought would be fitting and under which we will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam in the most heartfelt and authentic way.

"We look forward to reconnecting with our own fans (and other tributes) who have been so supportive through this as well welcoming the new fans who have joined us over the last week, as soon as we are back on the road.

"With love,Santi, Richard, Matt, Tim & Andy 'Legal Jam' (formerly Pearl Jamm)"

