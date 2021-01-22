Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says that he has been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to be creative and work on new music.
Slash did a Zoom session with Sweetwater and he was asked how had been dealing with the lockdown. He responded, "I've been really busy. If anything, this whole episode has afforded me a lot of time to be creative. So it's been good."
He was asked if he has been working just alone or with anyone else and he revealed that it has been a mix of working on his own and with his Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators bandmate Todd Kerns.
Slash explained, "I do a lot of stuff on my own, and then Todd will drive in from Vegas and put bass on everything. And then I'll send that out to everybody. On occasion, we'll all get together and jam. We've done that a couple of times over this period."
The acclaimed guitarist shared that being at home during the lockdown has definitely given him "a lot of opportunity to write and to focus and to not be rushing out the door all the time. So it's been good. There's been a lot of good material that's come up through this." Watch the interview below:
