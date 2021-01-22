The Kinks Announce Livestream Performance Special

(hennemusic) The Kinks have announced plans for a livestream performance next week in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their album, "Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround."

Set to stream on the band's YouTube channel on January 29, "The Moneygoround: A One Man Show For One Night Only" is a one-off performance of the play co-written by Ray Davies and Paul Sirett

"The Moneygoround' is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure," explains Davies. "This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial 'hole'; eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola."

The unique audio-visual production has been intimately filmed with the actor Ben Norris as the leading character; the presentation will also feature video content inserts of archive footage. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

