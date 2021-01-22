.

Unheard Songs From AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Released

Keavin Wiggins | 01-22-2021

Fans can now hear some previous unreleased recordings featuring Bon Scott that were made before the late frontman joined AC/DC during his tenure with the band Fraternity.

UK label Cherry Red Records have released a new Fraternity 3-cd box set entitled "Seasons Of Change - The Complete Recordings 1970-1974" that features all of the band's recorded output of the period.

The set includes the two albums, "Livestock" and "Flaming Galah", that Bon made with the band that are presented here from the original master tapes, along with non-album singles, EP tracks and b-sides.

The package also features music from session tapes that have been curated into Fraternity's third album "Second Chance", which also features live tracks recorded at PT Lincoln, South Australia as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. It is available to order here. See the tracklisting below:

Disc One: Livestock


01. Livestock
02. Somerville
03. Raglan's Folly
04. Cool Spot
05. Grand Canyon Suites
06. Jupiter Landscape
07. You Have A God
08. It

Bonus tracks
09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?
10. Question
11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)
12. Somerville (Single Version)
13. The Race Part 1
14. The Race Part 2

Disc Two: Flaming Galah


01. Welfare Boogie
02. Annabelle
03. Seasons Of Change
04. If You Got It
05. You Have A God
06. Hemming's Farm
07. Raglan's Folly
08. Getting Off
09. Somerville R.I.P.
10. Canyon Suite

Bonus tracks
11. The Shape I'm In
12. If You Got It
13. Raglan's Folly
14. You Have A God
15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley's Battle Of The Sounds 1971)

Disc Three: Second Chance


01. Second Chance
02. Tiger
03. Going Down
04. Requiem
05. Patch Of Land
06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)
07. Hogwash
08. Chest Fever
09. Little Queenie
10. The Memory
11. Just Another Whistle Stop
12. No Particular Place To Go
13. Livestock
14. Rented Room Blues
15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)
16. That's Alright Momma

