Unheard Songs From AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Released

Fans can now hear some previous unreleased recordings featuring Bon Scott that were made before the late frontman joined AC/DC during his tenure with the band Fraternity.
UK label Cherry Red Records have released a new Fraternity 3-cd box set entitled "Seasons Of Change - The Complete Recordings 1970-1974" that features all of the band's recorded output of the period.
The set includes the two albums, "Livestock" and "Flaming Galah", that Bon made with the band that are presented here from the original master tapes, along with non-album singles, EP tracks and b-sides.
The package also features music from session tapes that have been curated into Fraternity's third album "Second Chance", which also features live tracks recorded at PT Lincoln, South Australia as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. It is available to order here. See the tracklisting below:
Bonus tracks
09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?
10. Question
11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)
12. Somerville (Single Version)
13. The Race Part 1
14. The Race Part 2
Bonus tracks
11. The Shape I'm In
12. If You Got It
13. Raglan's Folly
14. You Have A God
15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley's Battle Of The Sounds 1971)
