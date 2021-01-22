Unheard Songs From AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Released

Cover art

Fans can now hear some previous unreleased recordings featuring Bon Scott that were made before the late frontman joined AC/DC during his tenure with the band Fraternity.

UK label Cherry Red Records have released a new Fraternity 3-cd box set entitled "Seasons Of Change - The Complete Recordings 1970-1974" that features all of the band's recorded output of the period.

The set includes the two albums, "Livestock" and "Flaming Galah", that Bon made with the band that are presented here from the original master tapes, along with non-album singles, EP tracks and b-sides.

The package also features music from session tapes that have been curated into Fraternity's third album "Second Chance", which also features live tracks recorded at PT Lincoln, South Australia as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. It is available to order here. See the tracklisting below:

Disc One: Livestock

01. Livestock02. Somerville03. Raglan's Folly04. Cool Spot05. Grand Canyon Suites06. Jupiter Landscape07. You Have A God08. It

Bonus tracks

09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?

10. Question

11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)

12. Somerville (Single Version)

13. The Race Part 1

14. The Race Part 2

Disc Two: Flaming Galah

01. Welfare Boogie02. Annabelle03. Seasons Of Change04. If You Got It05. You Have A God06. Hemming's Farm07. Raglan's Folly08. Getting Off09. Somerville R.I.P.10. Canyon Suite

Bonus tracks

11. The Shape I'm In

12. If You Got It

13. Raglan's Folly

14. You Have A God

15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley's Battle Of The Sounds 1971)

Disc Three: Second Chance

01. Second Chance02. Tiger03. Going Down04. Requiem05. Patch Of Land06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)07. Hogwash08. Chest Fever09. Little Queenie10. The Memory11. Just Another Whistle Stop12. No Particular Place To Go13. Livestock14. Rented Room Blues15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)16. That's Alright Momma

