Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy

Cover art

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared that he believes that social media and the internet have been a divisive force in society, while discussing the themes of the new Puscifer album, "Existential Reckoning."

Keenan spoke with Metal Hammer about the new album and had this to say, "I feel like social media and the internet has really driven a wedge in between people.

"Just the whole concept of liking a thing, or not liking a thing, and then having whatever you see for the next several months be exactly what you wanna see and not what you don't wanna see.

"It's like staring into a mirror, very narcissistic, and it's not very healthy. So that division gets wider and wider, the polarization; every conversation online starts with an argument."

Related Stories

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects 2020 In Review

Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video

Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects

Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video

More Puscifer News