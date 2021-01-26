Pearl Jam To Stream Second Night Of 2018 Seattle Home Show Series

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam will stream the second night of a 2018 series of shows in their hometown of Seattle, WA next month. The group are sharing a preview clip of their 1991 track, "Porch", ahead of the online event.
Following an earlier livestream of the August 8, 2018 opening night gig, the band will share the second sold-out night on August 10 from "The Home Shows" at the city's Safeco Field via nugs.net between February 12-16
Pearl Jam rocked a 37-song set of classics alongside tracks by Pink Floyd ("Interstellar Overdrive"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), Victoria Williams ("Crazy Mary"), and The Who ("Baba O'Riley"), while also paying tribute to their punk roots and the late Chris Cornell, and were joined by Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil for the MC5 classic "Kick Out The Jams."
Billed as "The Home Shows" with an effort to raise funds for local homelessness initiatives, the pair of events kicked off Pearl Jam's summer US tour and was supported by an exhibit at the city's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) that explored the band's 28-year history.
The August 10 show has been mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam Producer Josh Evans; the never-seen-before full-color footage was captured using multiple HD cameras by touring video director Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss. Watch the preview clip here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
