Seether Release 'Bruised and Bloodied' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-27-2021

Seether have released a music video for their new single "Bruised and Bloodied." The track comes from the band's latest album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War").:

Frontman Shaun Morgan had the following to say about the clip, "Making the video for 'Bruised and Bloodied' felt surreal in many ways after the craziness that was 2020.

"That was the first time we had been in a room together in months and all of us felt this incredible exhilaration to be behind our instruments again. I felt like a kid again and hopefully the energy we were all sharing comes through the screen."

"Bruised and Bloodied" is the follow up to the band's rock radio chart topping lead single from the album "Dangerous". Watch the new video below:

