Seether have released a music video for their new single "Bruised and Bloodied." The track comes from the band's latest album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War").:
Frontman Shaun Morgan had the following to say about the clip, "Making the video for 'Bruised and Bloodied' felt surreal in many ways after the craziness that was 2020.
"That was the first time we had been in a room together in months and all of us felt this incredible exhilaration to be behind our instruments again. I felt like a kid again and hopefully the energy we were all sharing comes through the screen."
"Bruised and Bloodied" is the follow up to the band's rock radio chart topping lead single from the album "Dangerous". Watch the new video below:
Seether Bringing Classic Albums To Vinyl For The First Time
Seether And Amy Lee Duet Covered by Beneath My Sins
Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream Event
Seether Streaming New Song 'Bruised and Bloodied'
Seether Release New Video And Announce Album
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album
Giant Eddie Van Halen Mural Unveiled On Sunset Strip- Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold'- Pearl Jam To Stream Second Night Of 2018 Seattle Home Show Series- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Seether Release 'Bruised and Bloodied' Video
Singled Out: Top Tier's Over It
Giant Eddie Van Halen Mural Unveiled On Sunset Strip
Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold'
Pearl Jam To Stream Second Night Of 2018 Seattle Home Show Series
The Alarm Releasing New CD 'War' Without The Music
Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion
Neil Young Streams Crazy Horse Version Of 'Pocahontas'