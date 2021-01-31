.

Singled Out: Quiet Like A Thief's LAK (Tribute to Riot's LA Kouvaris)

Keavin Wiggins | 01-31-2021

Quiet Like A Thief recently released a new single called "LAK" as a tribute to frontman Alex Kouvaris' father, the legendary Riot guitarist Lou 'L.A.' Kouvaris. Alex shares a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

Due to COVID-19, my father was unable to have a proper wake or funeral. We were forced to host a service via Zoom, and there was absolutely no closure. I wrote this song for him, and my band has shot an incredible music video as a tribute to honor the kind of man he was.

Ryan and I found beauty in this disaster, taking advantage of our time during COVID to create a positive outlet and to finally write music together again. It's a tribute my father deserves.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below


Related Stories


News > Quiet Like A Thief

