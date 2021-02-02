M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video

Photo courtesy ANTI- Records

M. Ward has released a music video for his rendition of the Billie Holiday classic "Violets For Your Furs" which appears on his latest album "Think Of Spring".

Ward had this to say about the cover, "I first heard [Billie's album] Lady In Satin in a mega-shopping mall somewhere in San Francisco. I was about 20 years old and didn't know much about Billie's records or her life or how her voice changed over the years.

"Anyway, the sound was coming from the other side of the mall and I remember mistaking her voice for a beautiful perfectly distorted electric guitar - some other-world thing floating there on this strange mournful ocean of strings and I was hooked for life." Watch the video below:

