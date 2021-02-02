.

M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo courtesy ANTI- Records
Photo courtesy ANTI- Records

M. Ward has released a music video for his rendition of the Billie Holiday classic "Violets For Your Furs" which appears on his latest album "Think Of Spring".

Ward had this to say about the cover, "I first heard [Billie's album] Lady In Satin in a mega-shopping mall somewhere in San Francisco. I was about 20 years old and didn't know much about Billie's records or her life or how her voice changed over the years.

"Anyway, the sound was coming from the other side of the mall and I remember mistaking her voice for a beautiful perfectly distorted electric guitar - some other-world thing floating there on this strange mournful ocean of strings and I was hooked for life." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Kanye West Hijacked Shia LaBeouf's Wardrobe?

News > M Ward

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops- There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- The Osbournes- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Bandmate

The Osbournes Fame Was Not A Good Experience For Jack

Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates

M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video

Supergroup Bloodclot Return With New Lineup and Single

glimmers Share Duet With Nick Pena of lostbody

The Band Share Trailer For 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Reissue