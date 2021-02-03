Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced that they will perform on a rare, live special broadcast of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Sunday, February 7 following Super Bowl LV.
"This weekend we're excited to be a small part the Super Bowl LV celebration, as we join up, socially distanced of course, with our friend Stephen Colbert following the big game," says Metallica. "We'll be appearing as the musical guest on his A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition show at 11:35pm EST on CBS (check your local listings to confirm times) this Sunday, February 7th.
"This will be our third appearance on Stephen's show (the first time during The Colbert Report) and it's always super fun... we wish we could be in the Ed Sullivan Theater in person!! We hope you get a chance to catch the show after enjoying the game earlier in the day!"
The Colbert episode with Metallica will air following the late local news after the CBS Network broadcast of Super Bowl LV from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, which will begin at 6:00pm ET and see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the title matchup.
Last week, Metallica teamed up with Walmart to release a series of new remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "...And Justice for All" and the Black album ("Metallica"), as well as their latest studio record, 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." See the band's announcement here.
