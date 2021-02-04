Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a newly-remastered version of "Changes" ahead of the February 12 reissue of their 1972 album, "Vol. 4." The band's fourth record - which featured classic tracks like "Supernaut", "Snowblind" and "Tomorrow's Dream" - has been expanded to include 20 unreleased studio and live recordings from the era.
Among the bonus material is six previously-unreleased studio outtakes from the original sessions, newly mixed by Steven Wilson using the analog multi-tracks; fans will hear outtakes for "Supernaut" and "Changes," as well an instrumental version of "Under The Sun." The set also features 11 additional studio recordings (also newly mixed by Wilson) that spotlight alternative takes, false starts and snippets of studio dialogue.
The package is rounded out with a collection of live performances that re-create a typical setlist from Black Sabbath's tour for the project; recorded in March 1973 at various stops along the band's U.K. run, the material was originally slated for a live album that was ultimately shelved.
"Vol. 4" reached No. 4 in the band's native UK and peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to selling a million copies in the country.
The 2021 Super Deluxe Edition will be available in a 4-CD and 5-LP packages; both will include extensive booklets featuring liner notes with quotes from the era from all four band members, rare photos, and a poster with previously-unpublished early artwork of the album using the working title Snowblind. Stream "Changes" here.
Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online
Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings
Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done 2020 In Review
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review
Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath 2020 In Review
Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review
Grim Reaper Stars Reunited For Black Sabbath Isolation Cover 2020 In Review
Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later 2020 In Review
Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'- Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'- The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show- Alice Cooper- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'
Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'
The Foo Fighters To Rock The Tonight Show
Alice Cooper Celebrates Birthday With 'Social Debris' Video
The Pretty Reckless Release 'And So It Went' Video
The Spill Canvas Recruit Eisley's Sherri Dupree-Bemis For New Song
Ghost Iris Set Release For New Album 'Comatose'
Singled Out: Another Sky's Sun Seeker