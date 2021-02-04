Black Sabbath Stream 2021 Version Of 'Changes'

Super Deluxe Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a newly-remastered version of "Changes" ahead of the February 12 reissue of their 1972 album, "Vol. 4." The band's fourth record - which featured classic tracks like "Supernaut", "Snowblind" and "Tomorrow's Dream" - has been expanded to include 20 unreleased studio and live recordings from the era.

Among the bonus material is six previously-unreleased studio outtakes from the original sessions, newly mixed by Steven Wilson using the analog multi-tracks; fans will hear outtakes for "Supernaut" and "Changes," as well an instrumental version of "Under The Sun." The set also features 11 additional studio recordings (also newly mixed by Wilson) that spotlight alternative takes, false starts and snippets of studio dialogue.

The package is rounded out with a collection of live performances that re-create a typical setlist from Black Sabbath's tour for the project; recorded in March 1973 at various stops along the band's U.K. run, the material was originally slated for a live album that was ultimately shelved.

"Vol. 4" reached No. 4 in the band's native UK and peaked at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to selling a million copies in the country.

The 2021 Super Deluxe Edition will be available in a 4-CD and 5-LP packages; both will include extensive booklets featuring liner notes with quotes from the era from all four band members, rare photos, and a poster with previously-unpublished early artwork of the album using the working title Snowblind. Stream "Changes" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online

Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done 2020 In Review

Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath 2020 In Review

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review

Grim Reaper Stars Reunited For Black Sabbath Isolation Cover 2020 In Review

Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later 2020 In Review

News > Black Sabbath