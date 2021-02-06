.

Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-06-2021

Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video
Video still

Foo Fighters have released a music video for their song "No Son Of Mine". The track comes from their just released new studio album, "Medicine At Midnight".

Frontman Dave Grohl had this to say about the inspiration for the single, "This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out.

"Lyrically, it's meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they're supposedly against." Watch the video below:


