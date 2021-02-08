The Offspring Releasing Long-Awaited New Album

The Offspring have taken to social media to share big news that they finally have a release date for their long-awaited follow-up to their 2012 album "Days Go By".
The new studio record, the band's tenth album, was once again produced by former Metallica producer Bob Rock, who worked with the band on their previous two records.
Frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman share the big news via video on Twitter. Dexter announced, "We're putting out a record.
"It's finished, it's done, it's in the can, as they say. We've got songs, we've got titles, we've got a label, we've got an album title, we've got a cover, we've got artwork and stuff. It's ready to go. We're putting this out."
Dexter also shared, "We have a release date, and we're going to talk about all that stuff when the label lets us." Check out the video here.
