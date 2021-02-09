Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming an unreleased 1980 live version of "Neon Knights" ahead of its inclusion on the March 5th release of an expanded edition of their ninth album, "Heaven And Hell."
The classic cut is one of four previously-unavailable tracks recorded during an August 10, 1980 show at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, CT that are featured in the 2021 reissue, which also adds four songs from a 1982 concert at London's Hammersmith Odeon, some live b-sides and a newly-remastered version of the original studio set.
"Heaven And Hell" was Black Sabbath's first record with singer Ronnie James Dio, who was added to the lineup just two months after the spring 1979 firing of Ozzy Osbourne.
The project delivered a number of classics, including "Children Of The Sea", "Lady Evil" and the title track while revitalizing the band's career after a period of diminishing sales and disappointing chart positions worldwide. Stream the song here.
