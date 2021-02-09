.

Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Bruce Henne | 02-09-2021

(hennemusic) Green Day performed as part of the 10th annual NHL Honors event on February 6. The 10th annual event was broadcast on the CBS network as part of the Super Bowl LV weekend, which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the title matchup on Sunday.

The band delivered a three-song set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA that mixed footage from the NFL season with live versions of their 2016 "Revolution Radio" single "Still Breathing", "Holiday" from 2004's "American Idiot", and their 1994 "Dookie" classic, "Basket Case."

The NFL Honors is the National Football League's annual awards show recognizing the best players, performances, and plays from the current season. Watch Green Day's performance here.

