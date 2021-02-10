Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Single art courtesy Ngagency Single art courtesy Ngagency

Pop Evil have released a music video for their current hit single "Breathe Again". The track comes from the band's forthcoming sixth full length album, which they expect to release this spring.

"Breathe Again" follow the band's string of singles that they unleashed last year, "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work". The band worked on the music for their new album in the winter of 2019 in Los Angeles.

According to this new song announcement, the preproduction process for the new album yielded close to 30 songs, but they have whittled the number down to the most potent 12 tracks for the record. Stream "Breathe Again" below:

Related Stories

Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Pop Evil Release Two Brand New Songs

Pop Evil Announce North American Tour

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

News > Pop Evil