Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-10-2021

Single art courtesy NgagencySingle art courtesy Ngagency

Pop Evil have released a music video for their current hit single "Breathe Again". The track comes from the band's forthcoming sixth full length album, which they expect to release this spring.

"Breathe Again" follow the band's string of singles that they unleashed last year, "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work". The band worked on the music for their new album in the winter of 2019 in Los Angeles.

According to this new song announcement, the preproduction process for the new album yielded close to 30 songs, but they have whittled the number down to the most potent 12 tracks for the record. Stream "Breathe Again" below:


