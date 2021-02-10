Pop Evil have released a music video for their current hit single "Breathe Again". The track comes from the band's forthcoming sixth full length album, which they expect to release this spring.
"Breathe Again" follow the band's string of singles that they unleashed last year, "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work". The band worked on the music for their new album in the winter of 2019 in Los Angeles.
According to this new song announcement, the preproduction process for the new album yielded close to 30 songs, but they have whittled the number down to the most potent 12 tracks for the record. Stream "Breathe Again" below:
Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'
Pop Evil Release Two Brand New Songs
Pop Evil Announce North American Tour
Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced
Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video
Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Greta Van Fleet Streaming 'Heat Above'- Metallica Make Chart History- Of Mice & Men- Queen Postpone Tour- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'
Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues
Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song
Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video
Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video