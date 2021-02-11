Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of a 1981 live version of "Voodoo" ahead of its inclusion on the March 5 release of an expanded edition of their tenth album, "Mob Rules."

The classic track is one of four tunes recorded during a December 31, 1981 show in London that originally appeared on 2007's limited edition collection, "Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon."

The expanded reissue features the remastered album, a new mix of "The Mob Rules", and an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings.

"Mob Rules" marked the group's second studio project with Ronnie James Dio and first with drummer Vinny Appice; the project - which included "Turn Up The Night", "The Sign Of The Southern Cross" and the title track - hit No. 12 in the UK and reached No. 29 on the US Billboard 200.

Black Sabbath are also releasing an expanded edition of 1980's "Heaven And Hell" on March 5. Stream the song here.

