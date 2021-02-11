Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is currently in the recording studio doing the lead vocals for the band's forthcoming studio album, according to an Instagram post from his son Justis.

Justismustaine said in the caption of the social media video post, "Vocals are being laid down and they sound KILLER! Quiet when recording please... #MEGADETH"

Dave has previously revealed the current working title of the album during an appearance on a session for the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass back in early January.

He said, "The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything." See's Justis' post and video here.



