Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review

Carlos Santana earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after he released a music video for a track called "Move", his new collaboration with Matchbox Twenty singer/songwriter Rob Thomas and American Authors.
The song comes from Santana's forthcoming album, "Blessing And Miracles", which hits stores this Friday (October 15th). Carlos had this to say about the track, "'Move' came about very much like how 'Smooth' happened.
"It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself - you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that's splendiferous." Watch the video below:
Santana And Steve Winwood Covered 'Whiter Shade Of Pale' 2021 In Review
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album 2021 In Review
Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure
David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled- Metallica Reached 1.3 Billion Streams In 2021 On Spotify- Jack Osbourne Engage- Pink Floyd- more
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Madison Square Garden Reopening Concert- Plus David Lee Roth and more Top 21 Stories of October 2021- more
Guns N' Roses- Judas Priest- David Lee Roth- Geddy Lee- Alan Jackson and more Top 21 Stories of September 2021- more
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums