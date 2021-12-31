.

Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Santana Album cover art
Album cover art

Carlos Santana earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after he released a music video for a track called "Move", his new collaboration with Matchbox Twenty singer/songwriter Rob Thomas and American Authors.

The song comes from Santana's forthcoming album, "Blessing And Miracles", which hits stores this Friday (October 15th). Carlos had this to say about the track, "'Move' came about very much like how 'Smooth' happened.

"It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself - you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that's splendiferous." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review

Santana And Steve Winwood Covered 'Whiter Shade Of Pale' 2021 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album 2021 In Review

Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour

Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure

News > Santana

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled- Metallica Reached 1.3 Billion Streams In 2021 On Spotify- Jack Osbourne Engage- Pink Floyd- more

Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Madison Square Garden Reopening Concert- Plus David Lee Roth and more Top 21 Stories of October 2021- more

Guns N' Roses- Judas Priest- David Lee Roth- Geddy Lee- Alan Jackson and more Top 21 Stories of September 2021- more

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more

advertisement
Reviews

Katastro - Sucker

Davy Knowles - What Happens Next

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach

Get To Know... Whit3 Collr

Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums