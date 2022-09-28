Death Cab for Cutie Expand Asphalt Meadows Tour

Tour poster

Death Cab for Cutie has announced that they have added more US dates to their Asphalt Meadows headline tour, that they launched in support of their new album of the same name.

The trek is currently underway and this leg will visit The Met in Philadelphia on September 29th, with the leg wrapping up with two sold out shows at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on October 26th and 27th.

The new leg will be taking place in January/February of 2023, and is set to kick off on January 27th in Louisville, KY at the Old Forester's Paristown Hall and will finish up with Valentine's Day show at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

SEPTEMBER

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

OCTOBER

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

7 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

8 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT

19 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

22 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego - SOLD OUT

23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

27 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

JANUARY 2023

27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

FEBRUARY 2023

2 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

3 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

4 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

