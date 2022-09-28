Death Cab for Cutie Expand Asphalt Meadows Tour

Death Cab for Cutie has announced that they have added more US dates to their Asphalt Meadows headline tour, that they launched in support of their new album of the same name.
The trek is currently underway and this leg will visit The Met in Philadelphia on September 29th, with the leg wrapping up with two sold out shows at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on October 26th and 27th.
The new leg will be taking place in January/February of 2023, and is set to kick off on January 27th in Louisville, KY at the Old Forester's Paristown Hall and will finish up with Valentine's Day show at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
SEPTEMBER
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
30 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
OCTOBER
1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
6 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
7 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
8 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic
13 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT
18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT
19 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
22 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego - SOLD OUT
23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater - SOLD OUT
24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT
27 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT
JANUARY 2023
27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
28 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
FEBRUARY 2023
2 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
3 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
4 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'
Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut
Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video
Death Cab for Cutie Deliver 'Roman Candles' Video
