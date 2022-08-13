Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut

Album cover art

Death Cab for Cutie have released their brand new single "Foxglove Through The Clearcut", which is the third single from their forthcoming album, "Asphalt Meadows" (out September 16th).

For the new single, the band has also shared a lyric video for the track that was created by their frequent visual collaborator Juliet Bryant (Justin Vernon, Japanese Breakfast, Laura Jane Grace).

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard had this to say about the new song,"Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record. While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video

Death Cab for Cutie Deliver 'Roman Candles' Video

Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song 'Roman Candles'

Singled Out: Rigbi's I'm A Mess In Winter (Feat Dave From Death Cab For Cutie)

Death Cab for Cutie Music and Merch

News > Death Cab for Cutie