Death Cab for Cutie Release Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

Cover art

(Atlantic Records) Death Cab for Cutie has released Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic), a stripped-down take on their critically acclaimed 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows, released this past September via Atlantic Records.

The new LP was previewed by advance tracks "Foxglove Through The Clearcut (Acoustic)," "Pepper (Acoustic)," and a moving cover of "The Plan" - released in tribute to the late Mimi Parker, their close friend and drummer for the iconic band Low.

Co-produced by Andy Park (Pedro the Lion, Joseph, Noah Gunderson) and Death Cab for Cutie, Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) is available to pre-order on vinyl here.

Of the new version of the record, the band shares: We recorded Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) over 4 days in December 2022 with our friend Andy Park. Our goal was to reinterpret our latest album with the most minimal arrangements possible and present the songs in their rawest, most intimate forms. Some songs were able to take shapes similar to those on the proper album. Others required full re-engineering to snap into focus.

This week, the band is also celebrating their 8th #1 at Triple A radio with current single "Pepper" (the original studio version) moving into the top spot. As Billboard first reported, this slots the band into a tie for the fifth-most #1's in the Adult Alternative Airplay chart's 27-year history, alongside John Mayer.

Additionally, "Pepper" sits at #12 at Alternative radio, where it has been quickly ascending. Upon debuting at radio in mid-January, the track became the most added song at both the Alternative and Triple A formats. Check out the new acoustic release here.

