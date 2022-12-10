Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release (2022 In Review)

contents{'pcap'} contents{'pcap'}

Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Aerosmith are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary by sharing a stream of a 1971 rehearsal performance of "Somebody", from the wide release of "Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear."

The recently discovered 1971 rehearsal recordings were released as a special Record Store Day package and now the band will be issuing it on CD and digitally on April 8th.

This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith's Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021.

Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear will also included previously unseen archived photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone's David Fricke with new interviews and comments from the band about this long-forgotten recording.

See the tracklisting and stream "Somebody" below:

SIDE A:

Intro - Somebody

Reefer Head Woman

Walkin' The Dog

SIDE B:

Movin' Out

Major Barbara

Dream On

Mama Kin

Related Stories

Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency Dates Due To Illness

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Illness Forces Another Cancelation

Aerosmith Forced to Cancel Vegas Residency Show Due To Illness

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Aerosmith Music and Merch

News > Aerosmith