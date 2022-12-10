Pop Evil Announce Skeletons Album and Tour

Pop Evil have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour on St. Patrick's Day to celebrate the release of their new album, "Skeletons", that same day.

Frontman Leigh Kakaty had this to say about the album, "This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It's more uptempo, it's got bigger riffs, and we're trying to capture the energy of our live show.

"But it's also a positive message. I know it's a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there's a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it's about looking at something in a positive way. And I'm excited for everyone to hear that." See the tour dates below:

03/17 - Sault St. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

03/18 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

03/21 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

03/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

03/24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den

03/25 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino

03/26 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

03/28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation27

03/30 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

03/31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

04/01 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

04/02 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

04/04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

04/05 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/07 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

04/08 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theater

04/10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

04/11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

04/12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

04/14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

04/15 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

04/16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

04/18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

04/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

04/21 - Pittsburg, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino

04/22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

04/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

