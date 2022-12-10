Pop Evil Announce Skeletons Album and Tour

Pop Evil have announced that they will be launching a U.S. headline tour on St. Patrick's Day to celebrate the release of their new album, "Skeletons", that same day.
Frontman Leigh Kakaty had this to say about the album, "This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It's more uptempo, it's got bigger riffs, and we're trying to capture the energy of our live show.
"But it's also a positive message. I know it's a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there's a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it's about looking at something in a positive way. And I'm excited for everyone to hear that." See the tour dates below:
03/17 - Sault St. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
03/18 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
03/21 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
03/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
03/24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den
03/25 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino
03/26 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
03/28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation27
03/30 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
03/31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
04/01 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
04/02 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
04/04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
04/05 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/07 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
04/08 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theater
04/10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC
04/11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
04/12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
04/14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
04/15 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
04/16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
04/18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
04/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
04/21 - Pittsburg, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino
04/22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
04/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Zillion Recruits Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty For 'War Inside Of Me' Video
Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix
Zillion Premieres 'Pocket Boy' Video Ahead Of Pop Evil Tour
Pop Evil Unleash Eye Of The Storm Video
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)