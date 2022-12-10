Singled Out: Of Limbo's Let's Go

Of Limbo just released a new single and music video called "Let's Go", and to celebrate they tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:
The song started with the riff and everything just fell into place around that. "Let's Go" just felt like the right sentiment for the energy of that riff. Then lyrically it's, what is a song called 'Let's Go' about?" It's about saying F*** It and leaping before you look, rather than waiting around for this or that excuse you have created for your inaction. It's also that the safe option is always to stay with what you know. But getting out of your comfort zone is even if it's scary or harder at first is ultimately much more rewarding. Just go for it and make things happen!
Luke came up with the initial idea to shoot a video in what we call "the Metallicar", our beat up 2013 Hyundai hatchback that we use to fart us across Long Beach when we aren't touring. We were just going to put a 360 videocam up in the middle of the car and decided to just drive around being crazy. From there, the idea took on a life of its own and Jake made an Animatic/Story board that took it to another level. When we realized how much cooler hanging upside down and riding on the roof and sh*t like that would be, we knew the only option would be to shoot it on green screen. Our friend Juan and his son from Arts Break service, who tend to our tour vans mechanical needs, came down to the studio and jacked the car up so we could simulate the wheels spinning and overall supervise that we weren't gonna do anything stupid... Well, anything too stupid! We knew it wasn't going to end up looking like some Disney/Marvel quality sh*t. But that almost gives it more charm, honestly. Makes it feel like vintage B grade movie style from the golden era of American cinema.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'
Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)