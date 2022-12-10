Singled Out: Of Limbo's Let's Go

contents{'pcap'} contents{'pcap'}

Of Limbo just released a new single and music video called "Let's Go", and to celebrate they tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

The song started with the riff and everything just fell into place around that. "Let's Go" just felt like the right sentiment for the energy of that riff. Then lyrically it's, what is a song called 'Let's Go' about?" It's about saying F*** It and leaping before you look, rather than waiting around for this or that excuse you have created for your inaction. It's also that the safe option is always to stay with what you know. But getting out of your comfort zone is even if it's scary or harder at first is ultimately much more rewarding. Just go for it and make things happen!

Luke came up with the initial idea to shoot a video in what we call "the Metallicar", our beat up 2013 Hyundai hatchback that we use to fart us across Long Beach when we aren't touring. We were just going to put a 360 videocam up in the middle of the car and decided to just drive around being crazy. From there, the idea took on a life of its own and Jake made an Animatic/Story board that took it to another level. When we realized how much cooler hanging upside down and riding on the roof and sh*t like that would be, we knew the only option would be to shoot it on green screen. Our friend Juan and his son from Arts Break service, who tend to our tour vans mechanical needs, came down to the studio and jacked the car up so we could simulate the wheels spinning and overall supervise that we weren't gonna do anything stupid... Well, anything too stupid! We knew it wasn't going to end up looking like some Disney/Marvel quality sh*t. But that almost gives it more charm, honestly. Makes it feel like vintage B grade movie style from the golden era of American cinema.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine

Of Limbo Music and Merch

News > Of Limbo