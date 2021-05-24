Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of an orchestral version of their "Typhoons" single, "Limbo." The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher were recently joined by a 16-piece string orchestra at London's Abbey Road Studios to record the track for Amazon Music.

"It was an incredible experience recording this song for Amazon Original," says Royal Blood. "To play with an orchestra of amazing musicians felt like real life magic, and to do it in Abbey Road Studio 2 - we couldn't have asked for anything better."

"Limbo" followed "Trouble's Coming" and "Typhoons" as the third single from the UK outfit's third studio record, which earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1 album. Watch the video here.

