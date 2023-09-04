Singled Out: Of Limbo's California Demon

Of Limbo have released their new single and music video called "California Demon." To celebrate, Luke Davies tells us about the concept of the track. Here is the story:

The song explores the concept of "selling your soul for fame and fortune" but in a literal sense. As if the devil was real and young, innocent and corruptible people are actually coming to Hollywood and selling their soul to become a star.

There's a large section of the population, like our conspiracy theory loving uncle, who believes this to be 100% fact/reality. He sends us videos of stars in interviews implying they sold their souls, or the latest Grammy performances, etc. from Sam Smith or mumble rappers dressed up as Satan.

"He doesn't believe this is just pageantry. He thinks it's all some kind of televised satanic ritual. It's a concept we always felt was perfect for a rock song. Innocent girl comes to Hollywood with wide eyes and high hopes, only to find she has to sacrifice a lot more than she bargained for... HER SOUL!

The video for "California Demon" was directed by Tony Vercelli and filmed at Baur Films in Long Beach and Nuvisions Studios in Santa Ana. It was produced by Todd Grilli of 4th Street Productions. The band's Jake Davies says "Yes, we DID actually set Luke's guitar on fire while he played it at the end. We had to douse Luke in flame retardant spray and pray to sweet baby Jesus that he didn't get 3rd degree burns. It was definitely super sketchy at times! On a few takes I had to run in with a wet blanket to extinguish the flames".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream via other platforms here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Let's Go

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online

More Of Limbo News