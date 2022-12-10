Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart With Frayed At Both Ends (2022 In Review)

Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart With Frayed At Both Ends was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Staind frontman Aaron Lewis claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Album Chart for his solo album, "Frayed At Both Ends", the week of release .
Part of that success if fueled by the song "Everybody Talks To God," which was written 20 years ago by Chris Wallin. Aaron said this about being the artist who finally recorded the track, "It's amazing to me that this song hadn't been scooped up earlier.
"It says so much about the way in our darkest times, there's an intercession of faith. It's such a well-painted story song; you can see the diner and the people in it. Then it pays off in a tragic, but powerful way.
"To me, and it's the reason I love being in Nashville and writing songs with folks like Chris Wallin, Dan Tyminski, Jeffrey Steele, David Lee Murphy and Ira Dean is how much life can be distilled down into 3 and 4-minute books and movies." Watch the lyric video
Staind's Aaron Lewis Followed Surgery With Painful Kidney Stone (2022 In Review)
Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart With Frayed At Both Ends
Staind's Aaron Lewis To Rock Morning TV
Staind's Aaron Lewis Follows Surgery With Painful Kidney Stone
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)