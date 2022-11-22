Def Leppard Share Kick Video From The Stadium Tour

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are debuting a new live video for their song "Kick", as filmed on the band's 2022 North American Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.
The tune was the lead single from the group's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which mixes their own classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.
"Diamond Star Halos" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. Def Leppard and Motley Crue recently announced the first series of dates for a global stadium tour in 2023; get details and watch the new live video here.
