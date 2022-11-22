.

Failure Announce We Are Hallucinations Concert Film Stream Event

Speakeasy (Submitted) | 11-21-2022

Failure Event poster
Event poster

(Speakeasy) Los Angeles rockers Failure have announced their first ever streaming concert film: "We Are Hallucinations," which is set to debut on December 15th.

The concert film features a set list that spans the band's six albums and captures the magic of Failure's live performance. The one-time only event debuts on Dec. 15 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU, and remains available through Dec.18.

Viewers have three full days from the time of purchase to watch the film at any time, and as often, as they would like. Tickets as well as a limited-edition commemorative poster, newly released vinyl variants for each of the band's six albums, as well as various merch items, are available now via linktr.ee/failureband.

"This film is comprised of performances from our Summer 2022 Wild Type Droid tour of North America," explains Greg Edwards. "It's crazy that we have never made a concert film before, but I think this will really stand as a definitive document of the dynamic between the three of us on stage and the connection we have with our fans." Watch the trailer below:

