Failure Share 'Heliotropic' From We Are Hallucinations Concert Film

Film Poster

(Speakeasy) Failure, the beloved, L.A. based trio of Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott, share a live video for the track "Heliotropic", a song that initially debuted on the classic album, Fantastic Planet.



The footage comes from the band's concert film, "We Are Hallucinations," which is available now on Blu-ray (order here.) The film also offers fans the first opportunity to hear Failure classics like "The Nurse Who Loved Me," "Counterfeit Sky" and "Submarines" in 5.1 surround sound. A vinyl release of "We Are Hallucinations" is forthcoming with details to be shared in the coming weeks.

"We Are Hallucinations" was filmed over the band's 2022 U.S. tour and initially released as a limited-time streaming event. Greg Edwards said at the time: "It's crazy that we have never made a concert film before, but I think this will really stand as a definitive document of the dynamic between the three of us on stage and the connection we have with our fans."



Failure have been praised as "modern trailblazers" (Alternative Press), with the band enjoying two distinct, and equally worthy, phases of their career. In the '90s, the trio released three albums, with 1996's Fantastic Planet now widely regarded as one of the era's most influential and enduring albums. In 2013, Failure reunited, releasing their first new music in nearly two decades with the 2015 arrival of The Heart Is A Monster, an album Entertainment Weekly neatly described as "jaw-dropping visceral space rock." In The Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing From Your Mind followed in 2018, and most recently, the band unveiled the astounding 10-song album, Wild Type Droid. A collection Guitar World said was "one of the most inspiring alternative guitar records to arrive in 2021" and Paste said it made "a career-defining statement."

