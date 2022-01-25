.

Failure Launching North American Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 01-25-2022

Failure Tour poster
Tour poster

Failure have announced that they will launching a North American tour this summer to promote their recently released album, "Wild Type Droid."

The shows on the tour will include a special preview of the forthcoming Failure documentary and the trek is set to kick off on June 2nd at the Music Box in San Diego.

Ken Andrews had this to say, "I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet. Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience." See the dates below:

Failure 2022 North American tour dates:


June 2 San Diego, CA Music Box
June 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
June 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage Bar
June 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
June 7 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
June 8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
June 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
June 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
June 11 St. Louis, MO Pop's
June 12 Dallas, TX Trees
June 14 Austin, TX Mohawk
June 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
June 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of Blues
June 17 Nashville, TN Exit/In
June 18 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 19 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
June 21 Raleigh, NC Cat's Cradle
June 22 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage
June 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
June 24 New York, NY Warsaw
June 25 Boston, MA The Sinclair
June 26 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
June 28 Detroit, MI The Crofoot
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 30 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
July 1 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
July 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
July 5 Seattle, WA Neumo's
July 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

News > Failure

