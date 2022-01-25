Failure Launching North American Summer Tour

Tour poster

Failure have announced that they will launching a North American tour this summer to promote their recently released album, "Wild Type Droid."

The shows on the tour will include a special preview of the forthcoming Failure documentary and the trek is set to kick off on June 2nd at the Music Box in San Diego.

Ken Andrews had this to say, "I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet. Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience." See the dates below:

Failure 2022 North American tour dates:

June 2 San Diego, CA Music BoxJune 3 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet'sJune 4 Las Vegas, CA Backstage BarJune 5 Phoenix, AZ Crescent BallroomJune 7 Albuquerque, NM LaunchpadJune 8 Denver, CO Bluebird TheaterJune 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting RoomJune 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada TheaterJune 11 St. Louis, MO Pop'sJune 12 Dallas, TX TreesJune 14 Austin, TX MohawkJune 15 San Antonio, TX Paper TigerJune 16 New Orleans, LA The Parish Room at House of BluesJune 17 Nashville, TN Exit/InJune 18 Birmingham, AL SaturnJune 19 Atlanta, GA The MasqueradeJune 21 Raleigh, NC Cat's CradleJune 22 Baltimore, MD Sound StageJune 23 Philadelphia, PA Underground ArtsJune 24 New York, NY WarsawJune 25 Boston, MA The SinclairJune 26 Toronto, ON Velvet UndergroundJune 28 Detroit, MI The CrofootJune 29 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls TheatreJune 30 Cleveland, OH Grog ShopJuly 1 Chicago, IL Bottom LoungeJuly 2 St. Paul, MN Turf ClubJuly 5 Seattle, WA Neumo'sJuly 6 Portland, OR Hawthorne TheatreJuly 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music HallJuly 8 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theatre

Related Stories

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure

The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S)

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour

News > Failure