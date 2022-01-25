Failure Launching North American Summer Tour

Failure have announced that they will launching a North American tour this summer to promote their recently released album, "Wild Type Droid."
The shows on the tour will include a special preview of the forthcoming Failure documentary and the trek is set to kick off on June 2nd at the Music Box in San Diego.
Ken Andrews had this to say, "I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet. Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience." See the dates below:
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure
The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S)
Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems
Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour
When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date- A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance- Iron Maiden- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour- Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham- more
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'