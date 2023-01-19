Enter Shikari Say '(pls) set me on fire' With New Video

Enter Shikari have shared a music video for their new song '(pls) set me on fire', which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "A Kiss For The Whole World" that arrives April 21st.

Rou Reynolds had this to say about the song and video: "I've not always been happy with our previous music videos, so figured I'd put my money where my mouth was and direct these ones myself.

"I wanted the '(pls) set me on fire' video to feel minimal and uncomplicated, which is actually the polar opposite of the next video. So, given that the main function of this video is really just to set up the next one, I think it came out f****** great." Watch the video below:





