Rival Sons Deliver 'Rapture' Video

Rival Sons have shared a music video for their brand new single "Rapture." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "DARKFIGHTER," which is set for release on June 2nd, 2023.

The band have also shared details of a companion album entitled, "LIGHTBRINGER," that will be arriving in late 2023. Frontman Jay Buchanan explained, "In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection.

"When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path.

"Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I'd have to illustrate it in some way.

"By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you're fighting the darkness and, on the other, you're bringing your own light to where there is none.

"One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it."

The band will be hitting the road to support DARKFIGHTER with North American tour dates alongside Whiskey Myers next month which are set kickoff February 16th in Knoxville, TN at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

They will also join Great Van Fleet for a handful dates beginning March 26th at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ and perform at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 20th and Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH on May 27th. See the dates and watch the new video below:

2023 TOUR DATES:

w/ Whiskey Myers

2/16 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

2/17 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

2/18 Augusta, GA James Brown Arena

2/19 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

2/22 Kalamazoo, MI Wings Event Center

2/24 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

2/25 Johnstown, PA Cambria County War Memorial

2/26 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

w/ Greta Van Fleet

3/20 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

3/21 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

3/24 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

3/26 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

3/28 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Festival appearances

5/20 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville

5/27 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival





