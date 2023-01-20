Thomas Rhett Shares 'Angels Don't Always Have Wings'

Thomas Rhett has released his new single "Angels Don't Always Have Wings". Previously titled "Angels," the track first appeared on Rhett's most recent album "WHERE WE STARTED" and was written by Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale and Josh Thompson.
Rhett had this to say about the song, "This is my favorite song from the album. I wrote it from a personal perspective, but I think it will resonate with a lot of people.
"It's about how none of us are perfect, and how lucky we are to have those people in our lives who show up and love us despite our flaws. I often look at my wife and think she's truly an angel, for the love and grace she shows me every single day." Stream the track below:
