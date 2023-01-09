Whiskey Myers Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Whiskey Myers have added 15 additional stops to their 2023 headline tour, adding a brand new spring and summer leg to the tour that now runs until late July.

The tour is new scheduled to visit 23 cities, and will be kicking off February 16th in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and will wrap up on July 28th in Billings, Mont. at First Interstate Arena.

Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls are set to support on the winter leg of the tour, and With Giovannie & The Hired Guns are scheduled to support on March 16th through 31st, with additional support still to be announced for the newly added dates.

Tickets for the new shows are set to go on sale starting Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below:

Thursday, Feb. 16 Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 17 Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Saturday, Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. - James Brown Arena

Sunday, Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. - Wings Event Center

Friday, Feb. 24 Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center

Saturday, Feb. 25 Johnstown, Pa. - 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial

Sunday, Feb. 26 Saginaw, Mich. - Dow Event Center

Thursday, March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel

Friday, March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre

Saturday, March 18 Laughlin, Nev. - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's

Friday, March 31 Midland, Texas - Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater

Newly added dates:

Thursday, May 4 Alexandria, La. - Rapides Coliseum

Friday, May 5 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater

Saturday, May 6 Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

Thursday, May 11 Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

Friday, May 12 Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note

Saturday, May 13 Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theatre

Thursday, June 1 Decatur, Ill. - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Friday, June 2 Wheeling, W.V. - Wesbanco Arena

Wednesday, June 21 Woodinville, Wash. - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

Thursday, June 22 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 18 Casper, Wyo. - Ford Wyoming Center

Friday, July 21 Milwaukee, Wis. - BMO Harris Pavilion

Sunday, July 23 Duluth, Minn. - AMSOIL Arena

Tuesday, July 25 Grand Forks, N.D. - Alerus Center

Friday, July 28 Billings, Mont. - First Interstate Arena

