Whiskey Myers Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Whiskey Myers have added 15 additional stops to their 2023 headline tour, adding a brand new spring and summer leg to the tour that now runs until late July.
The tour is new scheduled to visit 23 cities, and will be kicking off February 16th in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and will wrap up on July 28th in Billings, Mont. at First Interstate Arena.
Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls are set to support on the winter leg of the tour, and With Giovannie & The Hired Guns are scheduled to support on March 16th through 31st, with additional support still to be announced for the newly added dates.
Tickets for the new shows are set to go on sale starting Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below:
Thursday, Feb. 16 Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 17 Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. - James Brown Arena
Sunday, Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. - Wings Event Center
Friday, Feb. 24 Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center
Saturday, Feb. 25 Johnstown, Pa. - 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Sunday, Feb. 26 Saginaw, Mich. - Dow Event Center
Thursday, March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel
Friday, March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
Saturday, March 18 Laughlin, Nev. - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's
Friday, March 31 Midland, Texas - Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater
Newly added dates:
Thursday, May 4 Alexandria, La. - Rapides Coliseum
Friday, May 5 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, May 6 Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
Thursday, May 11 Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
Friday, May 12 Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note
Saturday, May 13 Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theatre
Thursday, June 1 Decatur, Ill. - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Friday, June 2 Wheeling, W.V. - Wesbanco Arena
Wednesday, June 21 Woodinville, Wash. - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Thursday, June 22 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, July 18 Casper, Wyo. - Ford Wyoming Center
Friday, July 21 Milwaukee, Wis. - BMO Harris Pavilion
Sunday, July 23 Duluth, Minn. - AMSOIL Arena
Tuesday, July 25 Grand Forks, N.D. - Alerus Center
Friday, July 28 Billings, Mont. - First Interstate Arena
