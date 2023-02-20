Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Tonight's Rock To Remember Concert Lineup

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Creed's Scott Stapp and Tonic's Emerson Hart are among the stars that will be features in the special Rock To Remember concert that will be streamed tonight Monday, February 20 at 7:00 pm CT.

Prime PR shared these details: Gibson Gives and Guitars For Vets will celebrate U.S. Veterans with the "Rock To Remember" concert, live-streaming via GuitarsForVets.org (here).



"Rock To Remember" was filmed at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville on Veterans Day last year and raises funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. Veterans affected by PTSD.



The "Rock To Remember" concert was filled by performances from a diverse group of artists including Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp, Kirk Fletcher, Emerson Hart, Tigirlily, Goodbye June, the John Bohlinger trio, U.S. Veteran Scotty Hasting, as well as the Veterans of the Nashville Chapter of Guitars For Vets, and host Jared James Nichols. The night included a live auction and charitable donations onsite which raised $15,000.



Guitars For Vets (G4V) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports U.S. military veterans struggling with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by providing them with free guitars and both one on one and group lessons. To date, Guitars for Vets and its nearly 800 volunteers have gifted more than 6,000 new guitars and 60,000 music lessons to those that have endured the wounds of war. All of the instruments and accessories are provided free of charge to the Veterans in the program, but the cost must be met through donations. Fans can donate year-round to Guitars For Vets directly here or via text at: R2R22 to 44321.

