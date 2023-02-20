Glenn Hughes Celebrating Deep Purple's Burn 50th Anniversary With Tour

Glenn Hughes has announced that he will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Deep Purple album, "Burn", by launching a special UK tour this October.

Noble PR sent over these details: The former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, will perform the legendary rock album "BURN" on the trek and will also perform Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs.

Special guest on all UK shows is Canadian rock and roll band, The Damn Truth. Glenn's band will feature Soren Andersen (guitar), Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

'It was 50 years ago, in the summer of 1973, that the BURN album by Deep Purple was written at Clearwell Castle in the Forest of Dean Gloucestershire," reminisces Glenn. "It was recorded in October in Montreux, Switzerland."

Continues Hughes, "We all became one in this centuries old castle in the UK countryside, it felt like Deep were a new band, with David (Coverdale) and I as new members, we couldn't wait to start working on new songs. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings."

"All the songs on BURN were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday."

"As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore was in full prankster mode, Jon had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside."

"The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened."

Concludes Hughes, "It's time to celebrate BURN, and I'm really looking forward to seeing you."

"BURN" is the eighth studio album by the English rock band Deep Purple, written and recorded in 1973, and released in February 1974. The album was the first to feature then-unknown David Coverdale on vocals and Glenn Hughes, from Trapeze, on bass and vocals.

The album was recorded in Montreux, Switzerland, in November 1973, with the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio. With the addition of David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, Deep Purple's hard rock sound incorporated elements of soul and funk, which would become much more prominent on the follow-up album, "Stormbringer."

BURN hit #3 on the UK Albums Chart, #9 on the US Billboard 200, and #1 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Norway.

Holmfirth, Picturedrome

Tuesday 10 October 2023

Southampton, The 1865

Thursday 12 October 2023

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Friday 13 October 2023

Nottingham, Rock City

Sunday 15 October 2023

Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Tuesday 17 October 2023

Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

Friday 20 October 2023

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Saturday 21 October 2023

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Monday 23 October 2023

London, The Electric Ballroom

Wednesday 25 October 2023

Frome, Cheese & Grain

Saturday 28 October 2023

Manchester, Academy 2

Sunday 29 October 2023

