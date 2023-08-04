Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour

(Chipster) Glenn Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of Deep Purple, known to millions as the 'Voice of Rock', Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, is pleased to announce an evening celebrating music from BURN and other classic hits from Deep Purple's rich back catalog - during a tour that will mostly see him co-headlining with guitar great Yngwie Malmsteen.



Billed as "Glenn Hughes Performs The 50th Anniversary of Deep Purple's BURN Live", Hughes will perform classic hits from the legendary album, and the addition of Deep Purple MKIII and MKIV songs. Glenn's band will feature Soren Andersen (guitar), Ash Sheehan (drums) and Ed Roth (keyboards).

'It was 50 years ago, in the summer of 1973, that the BURN album by Deep Purple was written at Clearwell castle in Gloucestershire UK," reminisces Hughes. "It was recorded in October in Montreux, Switzerland."



Continues Hughes, "We all became one in this centuries old castle in the UK countryside, it felt like Deep were a new band, with David (Coverdale) and I as new members, we couldn't wait to start working on new song. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings."



"All the songs on Burn were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday."



"As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore was in full prankster mode, Jon had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside."



"The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened."



Concludes Hughes, "It's time to celebrate BURN, and I'm really looking forward to seeing you!"



GLENN HUGHES PERFORMS CLASSIC HITS FROM THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF DEEP PURPLE'S LEGENDARY "BURN" ALBUM AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023 US TOUR WITH YNGWIE MALMSTEEN (unless otherwise noted):



08.16.23 LANDIS THEATER VINELAND, NJ*** (GLENN HUGHES ONLY)

08.18.23 STRAND THEATER HUDSON FALLS, NY

08.19.23 THE CHANCE POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

08.22.23 THE PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE NEW YORK, NEW YORK

08.23.23 THE PARAMOUNT HUNTINGTON, NY

08.25.23 THE KING OF CLUBS COLUMBUS, OH

08.26.23 ARCADA THEATER ST. CHARLES, IL

08.28.23 GRANADA THEATER DALLAS, TX***(GLENN HUGHES ONLY)

08.30.23 HOUSE OF BLUES NEW ORLEANS, LA

09.01.23 HOUSE OF BLUES HOUSTON, TX

09.02.23 TOBIN CENTER SAN ANTONIO, TX

09.04.23 MARQUEE TEMPE, AZ

09.06.23 HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, CA

09.08.23 SABAN THEATER BEVERLY HILLS, CA

09.09.23 PERFORMING ARTS CENTER OXNARD, CA

09.11.23 HOUSE OF BLUES ANAHEIM, CA

09.13.23 ORIENTAL THEATER DENVER, CO

09.15.23 EMERALD THEATER MT. CLEMENS, MI

09.16.23 BLUE NOTE HARRISON, OH***(GLENN HUGHES ONLY)

09.19.23 THE PALLADIUM WORCESTER, MA

09.20.23 JERGELS WARRENDALE, PA***(GLENN HUGHES ONLY)

09.22.23 PARKER PLAYHOUSE FT. LAUDERDALE, FL

09.23.23 CAPITOL THEATER CLEARWATER, FL

