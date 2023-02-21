Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'

Breland and Alana Springsteen have teamed up for a new duet version of "For What It's Worth," a track that appeared on Breland's 2022 debut album "Cross Country".
"When I first put out 'For What It's Worth,' the overwhelming response came from women who wished their exes would own up to their mistakes in this way," Breland explains. "I immediately knew a woman's perspective would take the song to another level.
"Alana Springsteen is a newer face in Country music, but one that I believe people will be seeing for a long time. She sings some of my favorite breakup songs, and it felt like a natural fit to bring her in on 'For What It's Worth.'
"Unsurprisingly, she delivered an amazing verse and added the flavor that was needed. Hopefully people appreciate our take on the song the way I do."
