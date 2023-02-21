Liars Academy Streaming First New Album In Over Two Decades

(Sweet Cheetah) Liars Academy have teamed up with Ghettoblaster Magazine to give fans an early listen to their first new album in two decades, "Ghosts", ahead of its official release this Friday.

After two decades on pause, Liars Academy return with Ghosts, their most massive album to date this Friday, February 24. Unofficially a follow up to 2004's Demons, Ghosts is an evolutionary step forward for the band and testimony to the timelessness of rock music. Today, the album is streaming in full via Ghettoblaster Magazine, here.

The swirling energy of '70s guitar rock and the anthemic swagger of '90s radio rock inform the 11-song trip packed with huge riffs, razor-sharp hooks, and scream-along chest-beaters. A spectacular come-back album by a band at their peak.

"Ghosts is where we find Liars Academy at a point in time where nothing could possibly go right," says the band's Chris Camden. "These songs document that point in time where we were - unbeknownst to us - coming unglued. But we were also hyper focused on the songs. There were no more people left to try to please. We were making a record for us. No pretense and no aspirations other than to write songs that we would listen to ourselves."

Produced by J. Robbins and Liars Academy, mastered by Adam Boose, and vinyl masters cut by Bob Weston, Ghosts sees release on cassette and vinyl formats via Steadfast Records.

