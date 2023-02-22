August Burns Red Recruit Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain For 'Reckoning'

August Burns Red have released a brand new track called "Reckoning", which features a guest appearance from Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain, and comes from their forthcoming album, "Death Below" (out March 24th).

Lead guitarist JB Brubaker had this to say, "'Reckoning' is an eight-minute journey that concludes our new album, Death Below. It was one of the last songs we wrote for the album and is taken over the top by the haunting guest vocal appearance by our friend Spencer Chamberlain from Underoath.

"We don't typically like to share the album closer before our records come out but we're just so pumped on this track and had to make an exception this time."

In addition to the new track, Atom Splitter also shared that "ABR are currently on the road on the 20 Year Anniversary Tour, during which they will play material off all nine of their albums as they hit North America. The first leg of the tour kicked off on February 15 in Silver Spring, MD and runs through March 14 in Charlotte, NC. The second leg launches on April 13 in Philadelphia, PA and wraps on May 12 in Quebec in Canada.

"The tour marks the first time the band has played Canada since 2019. The support acts are The Devil Wears Prada, and Scottish band Bleed From Within, who are touring the U.S. for the first time." See the dates and stream the new song below:

2/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

2/25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

2/27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

2/28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

3/4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3/5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

3/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

4/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

4/15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

4/16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

4/19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4/22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4/23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

4/24 - Wichita - Wave Outdoors

4/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

4/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

5/2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/6 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5/10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5/11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

5/12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

5/13 - Montreal - MTelus

*Festival Date

