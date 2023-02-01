6th Annual Cliff Burton Day YouTube Celebration Announced

Nicholas Gomez has announced the 6th annual Cliff Burton Day celebrations on his YouTube channel, which will celebrate what would have been the legendary late Metallica bassist's 61st birthday.
Fans can tune in live on February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PST / 10:00 EST via YouTube.com/gomezgrip. Adrenaline sent over the following announcement:
This year is the 6th annual Cliff Burton Day, as officially declared by Cliff's home town of Castro Valley and the greater Alameda County. Continuing with tradition, host Nicholas Gomez will speak with Cliff's family and friends, about their personal memories and cherished time with Cliff.
These stories will bring you back to the influential early days, with an in-depth look into the life, the times, and the location of an unknowing musical phenomenon.
Interviews include; Connie Burton, Lou Martin, Flemming Rasmussen of Sweet Silence Studios, Mike Overton of Trauma, John Gallagher of Raven, Deen Dell of Vio-Lence, Brian Lew and Harald Oimoen from the movie/ book Murder in the Front Row, Photographer Gene Ambo, Castro Valley home town friends Joe Cabral, Judd of Judd's Barn, and Tony Martin. Their stories and memories of Cliff are not to be missed and are too in depth to be shared in just one broadcast. Check back in at youtube.com/gomezgrip each Friday in February for the full length interview from each of our guests.
