Cliff Burton Day Livestream Taking Place Today

A special "Cliff Burton Day" livestream will be taking place today (February 10th) to celebrate what would have been the Metallica icon's 60th birthday.
The livestream will be taking place at 4 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST and will be emceed by Nicholas Gomez. It will feature Big Mick, Metal Joe, Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Dan Riley, Brian Lew, Dean Delray, Brian Slagel, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Canada Dave, Connie Burton and more.
Organizers have also announced that the broadcast will include a 2021 interview segment with Megaforce Records cofounder Jonny Z sharing some "Heavy Tales about Cliff". Fans can tune in here.
