Joe Bonamassa Announces 'Tales Of Time' With 'The Loyal Kind' Video

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-01-2023

Tales Of Time cover art

Joe Bonamassa has released a video for the song "The Loyal Kind" to celebrate the announcement of his brand new live album and concert film, "Tales Of Time".

The live package is set to be released on April 14th in various formats including digitally, as well as on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-Ray, and a 3LP 180 Gram Vinyl.

"Tales Of Time" was captured during Bonamassa's performance at the fames Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August of 2022, and was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).

Bonamassa had this to say," This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date 'Time Clocks.'

"The iconic Kevin Shirley once again has produced both wonderful music and a wonderful visual. My band was a force of nature on this show and it truly was a special night."

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (CD)
1. Notches
2. The Heart That Never Waits
3. Curtain Call
4. Mind's Eye
5. Questions And Answers
6. The Loyal Kind
7. Known Unknowns
8. Time Clocks
9. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
10. Evil Mama

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (DVD/BR)
Dawn Of Time (Intro)
Notches
The Heart That Never Waits
Curtain Call
Mind's Eye
Questions And Answers
The Loyal Kind
Known Unknowns
Time Clocks
Evil Mama
Midnight Blues
I Didn't Think She Would Do It
Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
Mountain Time
Times Tail (Credits)
Bonus Features:
Dust Bowl
Band Intros
The Ballad Of John Henry

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (3 LP - 180 Gram Vinyl)
Side A
1. Notches
2. The Heart That Never Waits
Side B
1. Curtain Call
2. Mind's Eye
3. Questions And Answers
Side C
1. The Loyal Kind
2. Known Unknowns
3. Time Clocks
Side D
1. Dust Bowl
2. Evil Mama
3. Midnight Blues
Side E
1. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should
2. Mountain Time
Side F
1. I Didn't Think She Would Do It
2. The Ballad Of John Henry

