Joe Bonamassa Announces 'Tales Of Time' With 'The Loyal Kind' Video

Tales Of Time cover art

Joe Bonamassa has released a video for the song "The Loyal Kind" to celebrate the announcement of his brand new live album and concert film, "Tales Of Time".

The live package is set to be released on April 14th in various formats including digitally, as well as on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-Ray, and a 3LP 180 Gram Vinyl.

"Tales Of Time" was captured during Bonamassa's performance at the fames Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August of 2022, and was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).

Bonamassa had this to say," This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date 'Time Clocks.'

"The iconic Kevin Shirley once again has produced both wonderful music and a wonderful visual. My band was a force of nature on this show and it truly was a special night."

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (CD)

1. Notches

2. The Heart That Never Waits

3. Curtain Call

4. Mind's Eye

5. Questions And Answers

6. The Loyal Kind

7. Known Unknowns

8. Time Clocks

9. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

10. Evil Mama

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (DVD/BR)

Dawn Of Time (Intro)

Notches

The Heart That Never Waits

Curtain Call

Mind's Eye

Questions And Answers

The Loyal Kind

Known Unknowns

Time Clocks

Evil Mama

Midnight Blues

I Didn't Think She Would Do It

Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

Mountain Time

Times Tail (Credits)

Bonus Features:

Dust Bowl

Band Intros

The Ballad Of John Henry

'Tales Of Time' by Joe Bonamassa (3 LP - 180 Gram Vinyl)

Side A

1. Notches

2. The Heart That Never Waits

Side B

1. Curtain Call

2. Mind's Eye

3. Questions And Answers

Side C

1. The Loyal Kind

2. Known Unknowns

3. Time Clocks

Side D

1. Dust Bowl

2. Evil Mama

3. Midnight Blues

Side E

1. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

2. Mountain Time

Side F

1. I Didn't Think She Would Do It

2. The Ballad Of John Henry

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Teams With Epiphone To Recreate His 1962 ES-335

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour

News > Joe Bonamassa