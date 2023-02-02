Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church'

Slipknot have surprised released a brand new single called "Bone Church," along with a M. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church)," which finds Clown refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video .



clown had this to say about the new track, "On the road, we have a "jam room" set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas.

"Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We've been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot's history, which is still being written. Enjoy." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year

Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor (2022 In Review)

Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup

News > Slipknot