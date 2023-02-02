.

Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church'

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-02-2023

Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church' Single art

Slipknot have surprised released a brand new single called "Bone Church," along with a M. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church)," which finds Clown refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video .

clown had this to say about the new track, "On the road, we have a "jam room" set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas.

"Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We've been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot's history, which is still being written. Enjoy." Watch the video below:

