Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | December 15, 2022

Event poster

Hellfest have announced a blockbuster lineup for the 16th edition of the festival next summer, Hellfest, Chapter XVI - United We Stand, which will be taking place on June 15th through 18th in Clisson, France.

The headliners for the 4-day festival will be KISS (Thursday, June 15), Motley Crue (Friday, June 16), Iron Maiden (Saturday, June 17), and Slipknot (Sunday, June 18).

The festival will feature over 200 acts, across 6 stages including Pantera, Hollywood Vampires, Alter Bridge, Porcupine Tree, Amon Amarth, Within Temptation, Skid Row, British Lion, The Quireboys, Puscifer, Beast In Black, Evergrey, Hatebreed, In Flames, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Arch Enemy, Asking Alexandria, Halestorm, Municipal Waste, The Cult, Greg Puciato, Monster Magnet, The Obsessed, Crowbar, Melvins, Katatonia, Hypocrisy, Candlemass, As I Lay Dying, Suffocation, Aborted, Messuggah, Voivod, Testament, Dark Angel, Exodus, Behemoth, Dark Funeral, Venom Inc., Gorgoroth, 1349, Vreid, Paradise Lost, and more.

