Inaugural Austin Death Fest Announces Second Wave Of Bands

Event poster

(C Squared) Brace yourself, Austin! The city known for its vibrant music scene is about to get a new blitzkrieg of a bash. Announcing the first ever Austin Death Fest, a two-day death metal extravaganza set to reverberate through Austin on April 27th and 28th, 2024 at the Mohawk.

Today, the festival has announced WITCH VOMIT, MORTUOUS, MAUL, CIVEROUS, TORTURE RACK and LUNAR CHAMBER will be joining the powerhouse lineup. Previously, headliners MORTIFERUM, OUTER HEAVEN, TOMB MOLD, and PHOBOPHILIC were announced.

The festival founder, Jason Dahlke, shares his vision: "The goal with Austin Death Fest is to showcase the best contemporary bands in the genre on one of the coolest stages Austin has to offer. So many of the bands on the lineup are churning out some of the best records in modern death metal and grinding it out in clubs or DIY venues, playing for the die hard fans of the culture. Paying homage to previous Austin festivals such as Chaos in Tejas, I wanted to bring back a festival that got people excited for what's happening currently in the scene and hopefully inspire them to start up their own bands, start attending more local shows, and putting their passion into the scene to help it further grow."

Austin Death Fest not only offers a platform to the greatest in contemporary death metal but also hopes to revive and grow the love for the genre within Austin's eclectic community of music enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and prepare for a weekend of headbanging, electrifying riffs, and the raw energy that is the essence of death metal. Austin Death Fest is coming!

Currently, weekend passes are on sale at Early Bird pricing. Tickets can be purchased here. All Early Bird passes cover the entire weekend - two days of solid death metal! Single day passes will be made available at a later date.

Related Stories

News > Austin Death Fest