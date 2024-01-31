Inaugural Austin Death Fest Announces Full Lineup

() Brace yourself, Austin! The city celebrated for its vibrant music scene is gearing up for an electrifying new event. We are thrilled to announce the first ever Austin Death Fest, a two-day death metal extravaganza. Set to shake the foundations of Austin on April 27th and 28th, 2024, the festival will take place at the iconic Mohawk venue.

Today, the festival has revealed its full lineup (below), promising an unmissable event for death metal aficionados and music lovers alike. Jason Dahlke, festival founder and member of LEFT TO ROT, shared his vision: "The goal with Austin Death Fest is to showcase the best contemporary bands in the genre on one of the coolest stages Austin has to offer. So many of the bands on the lineup are churning out some of the best records in modern death metal and grinding it out in clubs or DIY venues, playing for the die hard fans of the culture. Paying homage to previous Austin festivals such as Chaos in Tejas, I wanted to bring back a festival that got people excited for what's happening currently in the scene and hopefully inspire them to start up their own bands, start attending more local shows, and putting their passion into the scene to help it further grow."

Austin Death Fest is more than a festival; it's a revival of passion for the death metal genre within Austin's eclectic music community.

Get ready to experience a weekend of intense headbanging, electrifying riffs, and the raw, unadulterated spirit of death metal. Austin Death Fest is not just coming; it's here to make history!

Single day passes are now available here.

About Austin Death Fest: Founded by Jason Dahlke, Austin Death Fest is the newest addition to Austin's festival scene, celebrating the death metal genre. With a lineup set to deliver an unparalleled experience, the festival aims to become an essential event for death metal enthusiasts.

Saturday Lineup:

MORTIFERUM

OUTER HEAVEN

WITCH VOMIT

SENTENCED 2 DIE

LUNAR CHAMBER

MAUL

TORN IN HALF

RITUAL FOG

DEATH FILE RED

Sunday Lineup:

TOMB MOLD

PHOBOPHILIC

TORTURE RACK

MORTUOUS

MUTILATRED

CIVEROUS

MORBID VISIONZ

SAINT PEELER

CLERIC

