Job For A Cowboy Deliver 'The Forever Rot' Video

Job For A Cowboy have premiered a music new video for their latest single, "The Forever Rot." The song appears on the group's forthcoming album, "Moon Healer", which will arrive on February 23rd, 2024 and will marks the band's first new full-length album in a decade.

Earsplit sent over these details: Following previously released single, "The Agony Seeping Storm," which displayed a mathematically mind-blowing hybrid of bludgeoning death metal specializing in unconventional riffing that echoes the resemblance of legendary experimentalists like Cynic, Atheist, and Gorguts, "The Forever Rot," stands in stark contrast, delving into a lonesome and haunting guitar melody, then evolving into shimmering reflections of Obituary, Coroner, Voivod, and even hints of Neurosis. In other words, forget about your preconceived perceptions of what this band was. This twists vocal tropes, chord forms, and melodies into loops of razor wire.

Notes Schendzielos of the song's accompanying video, "Jonny and I delved extensively over the past few years into the conceptual aspects of Moon Healer, and there was naturally a wide array of visual imagery invoked by the subject matter. We really wanted to bring the experiences of the character in Sun Eater/Moon Healer to life. The thematic elements represented are uniquely interesting to me so I was quite enthused to be able to take on the videos for 'The Agony Seeping Storm,' and now, 'The Forever Rot.' I've been pretty extensively diving into video production over the last few years with director Kyle Lamar from Digital Myle on other projects, so there's a synergy that's there with us already. His camera work is incredible and he's got such a great grasp on every element of the process. Jonny, Kyle, and I really gelled together, and I think it shows in the final product. Extracting the raw, authentic elements of the song's narrative, melody, and emotion, and translating them into a visual composition has been vastly artistically fulfilling and I look forward to creating more...from brainstorming, to filming, all the way through editing, it's such a fun process to see our ideas come to fruition. It's quite the ride...we hope you enjoy the trip!"

